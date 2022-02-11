11 bit studios pledges profits of This War of Mine to Ukrainian people in light of Russian invasion

The world is in shock as Russia has launched military strikes in the country of Ukraine in the early hours of February 24th. Polish developer 11bit Studios has stepped up and is doing something to aid the people of the embattled nation, declaring that proceeds from all sales of their anti-war title This War of Mine will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross to aid the people of Ukraine.
Below is the statement the studio has released.
11 bit studios team statement:
Today Russian military forces attacked the free country of Ukraine – our neighbours. As a Polish game studio and creators of the globally recognised anti-war game, This War of Mine – one that directly speaks about the suffering and misery of civilians who are affected by war – we’d like to hereby announce our company statement: we stand against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Just words would be empty without a meaningful act though, and the timing is crucial, so the act is as follows: for the next seven days, all profits from This War of Mine, all its DLCs, on all stores and all platforms will go to a special fund. A week from now, this money will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross to directly support victims of war in Ukraine.
Let this message resonate with everything you know about this war and how war kills people, devastates their lives and homes. Let us – players and developers together – do everything we can to support victims of war in Ukraine.
sincerely, all the people of 11 bit studios
#FuckTheWar
#Ukraine
We hope that other studios regardless of geographical location can take a look at the bold steps that 11 bit studios have made and follow through. Also, links to some of the storefronts where the game can be purchased are below, please consider aiding the Ukrainian people in their time of need.
Mobile
PC
- GOG – Here Note: The retailer has also pledged their profits from the sales of the title to the Ukrainian Red Cross as well. Which means purchasing from GoG might be the most useful course of action.
- Humble Bundle – Here
- Steam – Here
Console