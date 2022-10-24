Recruit the spirits of the dead in Cult of the Lamb’s Blood Moon Festival event

As we’re approaching the end of October and the Pumpkin Spice taps are about to shut, there’s still one event that will serve as a last hurrah before we enter the Thanksgiving season. That’s right, it’s my birthda…what do you mean, Halloween!? Yes, the day of the year where I avoid going out for fear of being pelted by eggs is upon us and it seems the team at Massive Monster set to unleash a new seasonal event in their latest title, Cult of the Lamb.
There’s no free candy to be had, but the Lamb can unlock and perform a new ritual which can bring back the dead members of his flock to once again roam the land of the living as spirits. You best act fast as the Blood Moon will only rise until November 10th at which any of the unlockables will be locked, perhaps until next October.
Cult of the Lamb has earned its place in my top ten list for 2022, so it’s good that there’s still some free post release content even if it’s purely cosmetic. Hopefully a positive response to the Blood Moon Festival will give the team the motivation to expand the title further. If you want to take part in these spooky festivities, Cult of the Lamb is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox Platforms for $24.99.
Cult of the Lamb | Blood Moon Festival Update:
Rejoice, disciples of the Lamb! Loyal followers can celebrate the spooky season in style in Cult of the Lamb’s Blood Moon Festival, a new limited-time event starting today.
Under the light of the Blood Moon devotees can harvest pumpkins to unlock a brand new ritual that will raise former members of their cult, casting them back to the land of the living as wandering spirits. New follower forms and dreadful decorations will be granted upon their capture, but be quick about it, the Blood Moon will wane on November 10.
+ New Blood Moon Ritual
+ 3 New Follower Forms to Unlock
+ 4 Base Decorations to Unlock
+ New Music