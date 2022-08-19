One Million Players have contemplated serving up sh!t to their followers in Cult of the Lamb

I’ve seen things about Cult of the Lamb that I could never unsee…and that’s before I hit social media. It’s safe to say many have heard the gospel as developer Massive Monster has revealed that over 1 million players have embarked on the crusade to free “The one who waits” just one week after the game has launched.
The newest trailer released shows the praise sung by a bevy of media outlets and influencers. However, not wanting to let the praise get to their head, Massive Monster has promised post launch content and that those who wish to report issues and feedback can reach out via this form. Cult of the Lamb is seeking new acolytes on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.
Cult of the Lamb | Accolades Trailer:
O Lamb, glorious and majestic, euphoric are we, your 1 million faithful, to bask in the word of The One Who Waits.
Charismatic developer Massive Monster and their faithful followers at Devolver Digital are overjoyed to announce that Cult of the Lamb’s unholy congregation has swelled, with over 1 million followers converted in its first week of sale.
Critical acclaim preceded Cult of the Lamb’s arrival, the likes of which burns positive sentiment into the annals of video game history, but Lo, the faithful community hath spoken of struggles – bugs and all manner of fiendish things that must be eliminated.
Massive Monster is listening. Actively engaging with their loyal community, the developers are hard at work prepping a multitude of fixes, improvements and general housekeeping that they hope will continue to spread positivity throughout the land. Those followers wishing to provide feedback may do so via this public confession booth.
A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has become a believer over these last seven days. The team is excited about what the future holds and will soon share a content roadmap for updates in honor of The One Who Waits.
Follow the herd to cultofthelamb.com and @MassiveMonsters on Twitter.