Meet the allies you’ll have in this new Cult of the Lamb trailer

You don’t have to fulfill the prophecy alone when you have friends! In the latest trailer from Massive Monster’s Cult of the Lamb, meet some of the critters who will be aiding you in your quest to free the elder god who spared your life.
The first is Ratau, a former bearer of the Crimson Crown who absolutely positively doesn’t seem like a character that will never betray you (I’m an untrusting sod…)! Clauneck is a fortune teller who offers you a choice between two boons to help fend off the forces of the old faith. Kudaai will offer weapons and the spidery Helob will ensnare potential followers in their web and will offer them to you for a price. The Fisherman, who is absolutely not a fish, will offer you Holy Talisman pieces for your catch of the day.
Meet them and possibly more as you cultivate your flock and free the elder god when Cult of the Lamb comes out on August 11th on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms!
Cult of the Lamb | Sermons from the Lamb: Cultish Encounters:
