A Little Golf Journey review for Nintendo Switch, PC

Also on: PC
Publisher: Playtonic Friends
Developer: Okidokico
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
I have to object about A Little Golf Journey’s name. It’s a little misleading. Not about the golf part – no, there’s plenty of that. But, rather, the “Little” aspect. With more than 100 holes (and 400 stars to pick up), there’s nothing little about this game. Though I suppose “A Massive Golf Journey” doesn’t quite go with the vibe the developers were after.
In any case, that quibble aside, A Little Golf Journey is precisely what it says on the box. It’s a golf game. If you’re not into golf, look elsewhere, because you’re not going to get anything else here.
Of course, if you want golf, then this may just be your new favourite game. It’s incredibly simple and straightforward: just hole after hole of golf. The courses may change, but the basic gameplay doesn’t. You don’t need to worry about changing clubs, or about challenging lies on the green, or about too many silly gimmicks. You see the ball, you hit the ball, and you try to get it into the hole. Repeat that tonnes of times, and you’ve got A Little Golf Journey in a nutshell.
I’m undoubtedly oversimplifying things a little. There’s a little more to it than that. There are hidden holes you can uncover, for instance, to add onto the already substantial amount of content. There are collectibles to gather as well. And every hole has stars to pick up too unlock more courses, giving you even more incentive to go back and improve on your performance.
But getting into all that feels like it just complicates things, and A Little Golf Journey is nothing if not uncomplicated. It’s a gorgeous game that gets to the heart of why people get hooked on golf and, as I said, if you’re a fan of the sport, it’s a must-play.
Playtonic Friends provided us with a Little Golf Journey Switch code for review purposes.