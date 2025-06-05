Hit the links in Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots this September

A few months ago, we learned that Bandai Namco would be reviving Everybody’s Golf at some point in 2025. Today at Sony’s State of Play, we learned the new game’s name — Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots — as well as exactly when the new game will be arriving on PS5, along with PC and Nintendo Switch: September 5th.

We also got a few more fun wrinkles. Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots will include a Wacky Golf mode, which will add obstacles and challenges to the already fun take on the sport. On top of that, anyone who preorders the game now will get Pac-Man as a playable character. It should all add up to make a welcome return for the franchise, so stay tuned for more as we get closer to the game’s release in three months.

EVERYBODY'S GOLF HOT SHOTS – Release Date Trailer

Grab a club and hit the links to become the ultimate golfer in EVERYBODY’S GOLF HOT SHOTS. Published by Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. and developed by HYDE, EVERYBODY’S GOLF HOT SHOTS is a brand new entry in the Everybody’s Golf series, formerly known as Hot Shots Golf in North America. The new game features improved graphics, the largest roster of characters in the series, and new gameplay modes and customization options. With a launch date set for Sept. 5, the game is now available for digital pre-order on PlayStation®5. Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch™ and PC via Steam® will begin at a later date – all players who pre-order the game will get an early unlock of Pac-Man™ as a playable character. For more information, visit the official website: https://www.bandainamcoent. com/games/everybodys-golf-hot- shots Join the par-tee and watch the latest trailer for the game here: https://youtu.be/MBlRVZmA8fA EVERYBODY’S GOLF HOT SHOTS features the series’ classic three-button shot mechanic. Aim shots down the fairway, time three button presses and swing to success. It’s an easy to learn mechanic to begin swinging for the greens, but becoming a true ace at the game will present a challenge. Players can take to the green solo or with friends in both local couch co-op and online multiplayer. A variety of game modes, including Challenge Mode, Solo Play and more across action-packed courses inspired by 10 different countries and regions will keep players teed up for all the game has to offer. Dynamic weather and time-of-day changes add depth and strategy to each round. And for players looking for a twist on the traditional game, the all-new Wacky Golf mode features unique obstacles and challenges to keep players on their toes.