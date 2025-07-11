We march once more as Patapon 1 + 2 Replay hits PC and consoles today

PlayStation isn’t exactly in the portable game anymore…unless you consider the PlayStation Portal a portable system, so while some PlayStation loyalists will continue to preach things like “Vita Lives”. Publisher Bandai Namco is actually ensuring it does. The home of Pac-Man had a hand in re-releasing titles such as Freedom Wars, making new entries of beloved franchises such as Everybody Golf/Hot Shots Golf. Well today the publisher is releasing a title that falls into the first category, a re-release.

Patapon 1+2 Replay is well…a compilation of the 2 out of the 3 patapon titles which first saw life on the PlayStation Portable and a port to the PlayStation 4. Get ready to lead the cycloptic Patapon as they wish to journey to the promised land…Earthend. The journey won’t be easy and there will be plenty of obstacles in your way, however gather resources, forge weapons and armor to ensure your Patapon army is sturdy enough to complete the journey. Will you become the Mighty One that will guide these creatures to their ultimate destination?

Patapon 1+2 features updated visuals, additional difficulty settings and accessibility options which will allow you to control how arduous your journey can be. It certainly will be nice to experience these rhythm titles on a screen that is bigger than 4.3″ screen!

Patapon 1+2 Replay is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch, so won’t you help these lil’ guys out?

PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY – Launch Trailer



