Bandai Namco to revive Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots for consoles and PC later this year!

Today was a day chock full of interesting announcements, but for at least one of us, a certain reveal stood above the rest — Bandai Namco announcing Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots for consoles and the PC!

The Everybody’s Golf / Hot Shots Golf franchise, which was developed by Clap Hanz and published by Sony back in the day exclusively for PlayStation platforms, has been picked up by Bandai Namco. It was passed around and renamed a bit since then, and landed on mobile devices and VR too, but this looks like the revival of the series on consoles and PC we have been waiting for.

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots will feature the classic gameplay and swing mechanics, some familiar characters and types, that trademark colorful visuals and the overall aesthetic, though something about the style looks a little different. It’s probably the faces, and we’ll chalk that up to the developer Hyde’s artists, but thus far the overall package is looking nice! In terms of modes, there will be local and online multiplayer, solo and challenge play and a new randomized Wacky Golf mode.

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots is being teed up for a release sometime this year for the PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC. Check out a plethora of screens and the announcement trailer below.

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots – Announcement Trailer



EVERYBODY'S GOLF HOT SHOTS – Announcement Trailer

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots screens:



