XBL Gold members get Broken Sword 5, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, Hydrophobia free for Feb. 2022

With the additions to Xbox Game Pass exploding, the selection of exciting new Xbox Live Gold – Games with Gold seems to be dwindling to an extent.
The free-to-download titles announced for February 2022 for Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been confirmed to be Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, Hydrophobia and Band of Bugs.
See a trailer showing off the selection below along with more details for each release. Hop on over to the news post as well!
Xbox – February 2022 Games with Gold:
Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse – Xbox One
Play as American George Stobbart and sassy French journalist Nico Collard, on the trail of a stolen painting and a murderous conspiracy. A conspiracy with roots older than the written word, leading to the start of another epic Broken Sword adventure.
Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield – Xbox One
Take on the role of Wally, a mysterious character always in motion as you run, jump, slide, or dash to the soundtrack of Danime-sama. With the average runtime of an action movie, this is a game built for both speed runners and casual gamers alike.
Hydrophobia – Xbox 360
Use the engineering skills of the heroine, Kate, to fight back against terrorists who have taken control of her floating city. Featuring fast-paced action and breathtaking visuals, unleash the power of the water itself to wipe out your enemy, in this third-person survival adventure game.
Band of Bugs – Xbox 360
Play as your Avatar and fight against, spider, bugs, and even your friends in Spider Hunter Mode. Band of Bugs is a fast playing, accessible game for fans of the tactics-strategy genre, that puts you into the game.