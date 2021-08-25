Celebrate 1 year of Genshin Impact with a free concert on October 3rd

Celebrate 1 year of Genshin Impact with a free concert on October 3rGenshin Impact was unleashed to the world on September 28th 2020 and as we march on to the game’s first anniversary, MiHoYo has been busy preparing for the festivities. One such event was announced today at Gamescom 2021, GENSHIN CONCERT 2021 – Melodies of an Endless Journey will be presented to fans on October 3rd 2021.
Recruiting Dirk Brossé and the Flanders Symphony Orchestra, they will perform pieces from the game originally composed and produced by Yu-Chen Peng and HOYO-MiX. The online concert will also feature musicians from the US, South Korea and other nations playing their interpretations of tracks from the game. Players will be able to view the concert online, although it is not clear if it is on the MiHoYo website or some sort of venue in-game.
In addition to the concert, players can also grab Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn as part of the 1st Anniversary festivities. Given how much time I’ve spent in the title, I look forward to this and many more anniversaries down the line.
GENSHIN CONCERT 2021 – Melodies of an Endless Journey (teaser I)
Together with Maestro Dirk Brossé and the Flanders Symphony Orchestra, Genshin Impact is about to bring a wonderful musical journey, reliving the moving melodies that echo in Teyvat with Travelers.