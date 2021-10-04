Enter “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog” when Genshin Impact 2.2 launches October 13th

Shrouded in fog, Tsurumi Island is the setting of the next chapter in miHoYo’s free to play action RPG Genshin Impact. We’ve been in the isolationist nation of Inazuma for several updates now and this latest update marks the first time that all of the region’s land masses are available to be explored. With new places to go comes new dangers and enemies. Rifthounds and Rifthound Whelps will not hesitate to ambush non-attentive travelers. A new status ailment is introduced as Corrosion will slowly whittle away player health if afflicted. This new island will also be the focal point of the event “Shadow of the Ancients”, which has you investigating a new ruin grader which can regenerate itself due to it’s access to a mysterious power source.
Side content wise, this update will have you teaming up with quite the odd couple. In “Labyrinth Warriors” you’ll work with Fatui Harbinger and all around good big bro, Childe and red hot rocker Xinyan to enter a mysterious realm situated in Inazuma to take on a series of tough fights for great rewards. You’ll also have an opportunity to go on hangout missions for Sayu and this update’s newest playable character.
Thoma who if you squint you’d probably mistake for Childe is the newest character to join the ever expanding roster. Armed with a polearm and possessing a pyro vision, he will be a great addition to your lineup if you are seeking someone with strong defense. This foreign born housekeeper of Kamisato Clan will be available in a summon banner with Hu Tao after a Childe re-run banner.
On the system level front, players who want to use Sony’s DualSense controller with the PC version of the game will be able to do so starting in version 2.2. Speaking of Sony, players who were not able to claim Aloy from Sony’s Horizon Zero Dawn due to the lack of access to a Sony platform can receive the cyro archer. Thus looking to raise her constellation level will have to wait as miHoYo has yet to outline how to do so as Aloy won’t be entering any wish events anytime soon. Genshin Impact Version 2.2 “Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog” will launch on October 13th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, IOS and Android.
Genshin Impact 2.2 screens: