Saints Row reboot revealed at Opening Night Live

When news of a Saints Row reboot would be revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, the only question in my mind was “Is it another return of the Gat”? Well the day has come and we have our answer…maybe not. Leading off the Opening Night Live festivities, we are treated to a completely new trio of Saints planning and executing a heist against an orange clad gang known as Los Panteros.
Things get a little too hot until “The Boss” arrives to bring the reveal trailer to an explosive end. With the tagline of “Self Made” it seems this reboot will treat us to the rise of this pack of Saints and we’ve already learned that this title will take place in a fictional city in the American Southwest and like the first Saints, this group will also have to contend with a giant corporation known as Marshall Defense Technologies as well as the local gangs. Will the title bring back the unique mix of violence and comedy of the earlier Saints titles?
Will CheapyD of Cheapassgamer fame show up as a homie. Will we get back the big ass chainz mode? We’ll find out these and everything else when Saints Row releases worldwide on February 25th, 2022.
Saints Row screens:
Saints Row – Official Announce Trailer:
Saints Row arrives February 25 2022. Witness the birth of the Saints.
In a world rife with crime, where lawless factions fight for power, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture, as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made.
Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top.
As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you’ll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it’s just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime.