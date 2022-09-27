Enjoy the sounds of the nation of Teyvat in Genshin Concert 2022

Over the course of two years, travelers have traversed the landscapes of 3 nations in the world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact. During this time, this journey was accompanied by various pieces of music which gave each region an identity of their own. Continuing their string of concerts, the latest will air October 2nd 2022 on HoYoverse’s YouTube channel.
Genshin Concert 2022 – Melodies of an Endless Journey will feature the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, who will play pieces from the free to play open world adventure title in it’s original form, but this iteration will also feature songs from the game played in a more contemporary cadence.
Spearheaded by Shiro SAGISU who has contributed music to Evangelion and Bleach will try to blend elements of pop music, rock and jazz to the music originally composed by the team at Hoyo-Mix. Those looking for a more cultured Sunday afternoon can tune into Genshin Concert 2022 on October 2nd 3pm EST/12pm PST.
GENSHIN CONCERT 2022 – Melodies of an Endless Journey (Teaser 2):
Genshin Impact and HOYO-MiX will collaborate with various musicians to write a new chapter in this wonderful musical journey together. Like last year, the resplendent melodies that resonate in the world of Teyvat will once again be heard.
Click the preview page below to find out more details about the concert:
https://hoyo.link/0dDFBBAd
The concert will take place on October 2 at 12:00 (UTC+8). Travelers can watch it on Genshin Impact’s official channels.