Let’s go over the gauntlet of exciting announcements from PlayStation’s latest State of Play

The Summer game announcement season is in full swing and Sony kicked off their portion with a State of Play ahead of The Geoff Keighley show this Friday. The nearly hour-long presentation was filled with new game announcements, updates on previously announced titles, and new release dates. One of the bigger surprises of the presentation came in the form of a new Marvel comics fighting game from Guilty Gear developers Arc System Works. The presentation began with an announcement of a new Lumines game, the first one in nearly eight years.

If you missed it, here is a happy recap of all the release dates, trailers, announcements, and other fun stuff from today’s State Of Play.

A New Challenger Approaches

One of the biggest surprises of this State Of Play came at the end when it was revealed that Arc System Works and Marvel Games are creating an original new fighting game with Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, A 4v4 tag-fighter. Marvel Tōkon brings an Anime look to beloved characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, Storm, Doctor Doom, Ms. Marvel, Star Lord and Ms. Marvel. This is a shocking change from the Marvel vs Capcom series.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls - Official Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Lumines…Arise From Your Grave

Enhance Games, developers of Tetris Effect, are bringing back one of my favorite puzzle game franchises, Lumines, called Lumines Arise (our preview here). Much like what Enhance Games did with Tetris Effect, they’ve injected it with a beautiful soundtrack and visually stylish graphics. Lumines Arise is coming to PlayStation 5 & PlayStation VR in Fall 2025.

Lumines Arise - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Pragmata is Real

After first being revealed by Capcom in 2020, we finally get an update for Pragmata. The last trailer we got had a posted note attached to the end apologizing for the delay. Not this time. We get a gameplay trailer involving Diana, your AI robot companion who shares a striking resemblance to Megan from the killer doll movies. Pragmata has a release date in the 2026 release window. Yes! It’s real.

Pragmata - First Contact Trailer | PS5 Games

Suda51 is Back!

I’M A DEAD MAN! Grasshopper Manufacture is back to deliver you Romeo Is A Dead. You play as Romeo Stargazer, an FBI investigator who tracks down wanted criminals through space and time. Romeo will be using guns and swords to cause mayhem in this ultra-violent, strong-style game. The game will make you wonder why Romeo is a Dead Man. Romeo is A Dead Man will come to the PlayStation 5 in 2026.

Romeo is a Dead Man - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

F’s In The Chats

The most horrifying moment of this State of Play came in the form of the new Silent Hill f trailer. Konami and developer Neobards have given a startling new look and release date for the next installment of the Silent Hill franchise. Silent Hill F will be released just in time for the Halloween season, on September 25.

Silent Hill f - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games

Fatality

Digital Eclipse is Konquoring the Mortal Kombat franchise for its next collection deep dive. This collection will contain the arcade, console, and handheld versions of MK1, MK2, MK3, MK3: Ultimate, and MK4. The Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection (see our preview here) will feature extras such as behind-the-scenes interviews and a kollection of extras and easter eggs. The Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection will be available later in 2025.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

PlayStation’s Got Next

The first-ever fight stick made by PlayStation was revealed. Project Defiant, PlayStation’s first wireless fight stick which promises: “precise in-game response with ultra-low latency wireless and wired play options, along with a durable, ergonomic design that’s built for battle”.

Project Defiant Wireless Fight Stick - Teaser Trailer

Bloodstained Prequel

The Castlevania adjacent franchise gets a brand new game for the series, Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement (see our preview here). The Scarlet Engagement is a prequel to 2019’s Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night and follows the leader of the Black Wolves, Leo. Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement is set to release in 2026.

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Digimon, Digital Monsters

Time Stranger, the next chapter of the Digimon Story Series, is releasing on October 3rd. You will be on a journey between both the digital and human worlds. Much like in previous games, you will be collecting, raising, and fighting Digimon.

Digimon Story Time Stranger - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games

Final Fantasy Tactics is Back

A newly remastered version of the strategy role-playing game is back in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles. The game can be played in a new enhanced version, which adds voice dialogue, an optimized and updated UI, and graphical improvements and quality of life features. The classic version brings in the original look of the game and adds the “renowned War Of The Lions” translation & the game comes with an autosave feature. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is available on the PlayStation 4 & 5 on September 9th, 2025.

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

Snake Eater

Konami offered us another look at Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater. The Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake teased more content that would be offered. The Ape Escape crossover makes an appearance in Delta. A little tease of Metal Gear Online was shown as a stinger at the end of the trailer. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is available on the PlayStation 5 on August 8th, 2025.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games

Shaken, Not Stirred

IO Interactive gave us the debut trailer for its new James Bond game: 007 First Light (see our preview here). The game will follow a young James Bond during his rookie years in MI6.

007 First Light - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

Let Your Inner Wolf Out

We got a new teaser trailer for Ghost of Yotei. Sony also revealed a Ghost of Yotei gameplay deep dive, occurring on a future State of Play set to air in July.

Ghost of Yotei - State of Play Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

Baby’s Day Out

Devolver Digital brings you this original physics-based walking sim Baby Steps you tackle obstacles one step at a time. This comedic walking adventure comes to PlayStation 5 on September 8th, 2025.

Ghost of Yotei - State of Play Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

Hirogami

Hirogami is a 3D platformer inspired by the ancient Japanese art of origami. Everything you encountered has been crafted to convey the physical, often fragile, natural world of paper, amidst a story interwoven with threads of willful Intrigue. Hirogami is set to release on the PlayStation 5 on September 3rd.

Hirogami - Pre-order Trailer | PS5 Games

Pac-Man is on the Golf Course

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots (see our preview here) brings in ten different courses. You can change the time of day and weather effects as you go on your golfing adventure. Pre-orders for the game have now begun. When you pre-order, you are given access to Pac-Man as a playable character. To hit the links. Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots is available on the PlayStation 5 on September 5th, 2025

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games

Tides of Tomorrow

Tides of Tomorrow is a vibrant multiplayer story game where other players’ choices affect your story. You can also affect the outcome of someone else’s playthrough. Tides of Tomorrow will be available on February 24th, 2026, on the PlayStation 5.

Tides of Tomorrow - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games

Nioh 3

The third installment of Team Ninja’s Nioh returns in 2026 with Nioh 3. You can choose to play as a samurai or as a ninja. You don’t have to wait long to play. A demo is now available for the PlayStation 5.

Nioh 3 - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games

Go Ninja, Go Ninja, Go

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (see our preview here) will be mixing in the sweet sound of Blasphemous composer Sergio de Prado and bringing in guest composers Keiji Yamagishi, Ryuichi Niita, and Kaori Nakabai, who all contributed to the 8-bit Ninja Gaiden soundtracks. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound will be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on July 31st, 2025.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound - Release Date Announcement | PS5 & PS4 Games

Astro Bot

Astro Bot adds 5 new challenge levels. Astro Bot adds characters from Ghost of Yotei and more DLC surprises. The Astro Bot Duel Sense returns later this year too.

Yo-ho, A Pirate’s Life for Me

Sea of Remnants is a pirate-themed free-to-play voyage RPG. Players will recruit crew, explore new routes, battle enemies in turn-based combat, build a unique island life, and carve the memory into the infinite tides.

Sea of Remnants - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Sword of Sea

A release date has been revealed for the next game from Giant Squid. Sword of the Sea comes out August 19th, 2025, and will be a part of the PlayStation Plus Catalog.

Sword of the Sea - Launch Date Announcement | PS5 Games

PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog Gets New Titles

The following games have been/will be added to the catalog soon:

June 17th, 2025: Deus Ex (PS2)

July 15th, 2025: Twisted Metal 3 & Twisted Metal 4 (PSX)

Later This Summer: Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

Ain’t no Mountain High Enough

A mountain climbing adventure by the name of Carin arrives on November 5th. A demo was also released for it today.

Cairn - Release Date and Demo | PS5 Games

VR Stuff

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow was announced by Vertigo Games, in cooperation with Eidos-Montréal and Maze Theory, and is coming to PlayStation VR2, PC and Meta headsets this year.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow - Reveal Trailer | PS VR2 Games

Wrap It Up!

This was only the beginning in a week set to deliver us so many announcements. It was a strong showing for PlayStation, who have provided a great road map for the rest of 2025 and beyond. We look forward to the offerings & can’t wait to see what other announcements we get.