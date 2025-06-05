Let’s go over the gauntlet of exciting announcements from PlayStation’s latest State of Play

The Summer game announcement season is in full swing and Sony kicked off their portion with a State of Play ahead of The Geoff Keighley show this Friday. The nearly hour-long presentation was filled with new game announcements, updates on previously announced titles, and new release dates. One of the bigger surprises of the presentation came in the form of a new Marvel comics fighting game from Guilty Gear developers Arc System Works. The presentation began with an announcement of a new Lumines game, the first one in nearly eight years.
If you missed it, here is a happy recap of all the release dates, trailers, announcements, and other fun stuff from today’s State Of Play.
A New Challenger Approaches
One of the biggest surprises of this State Of Play came at the end when it was revealed that Arc System Works and Marvel Games are creating an original new fighting game with Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, A 4v4 tag-fighter. Marvel Tōkon brings an Anime look to beloved characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, Storm, Doctor Doom, Ms. Marvel, Star Lord and Ms. Marvel. This is a shocking change from the Marvel vs Capcom series.
Lumines…Arise From Your Grave
Enhance Games, developers of Tetris Effect, are bringing back one of my favorite puzzle game franchises, Lumines, called Lumines Arise (our preview here). Much like what Enhance Games did with Tetris Effect, they’ve injected it with a beautiful soundtrack and visually stylish graphics. Lumines Arise is coming to PlayStation 5 & PlayStation VR in Fall 2025.
Pragmata is Real
After first being revealed by Capcom in 2020, we finally get an update for Pragmata. The last trailer we got had a posted note attached to the end apologizing for the delay. Not this time. We get a gameplay trailer involving Diana, your AI robot companion who shares a striking resemblance to Megan from the killer doll movies. Pragmata has a release date in the 2026 release window. Yes! It’s real.
Suda51 is Back!
I’M A DEAD MAN! Grasshopper Manufacture is back to deliver you Romeo Is A Dead. You play as Romeo Stargazer, an FBI investigator who tracks down wanted criminals through space and time. Romeo will be using guns and swords to cause mayhem in this ultra-violent, strong-style game. The game will make you wonder why Romeo is a Dead Man. Romeo is A Dead Man will come to the PlayStation 5 in 2026.
F’s In The Chats
The most horrifying moment of this State of Play came in the form of the new Silent Hill f trailer. Konami and developer Neobards have given a startling new look and release date for the next installment of the Silent Hill franchise. Silent Hill F will be released just in time for the Halloween season, on September 25.
Fatality
Digital Eclipse is Konquoring the Mortal Kombat franchise for its next collection deep dive. This collection will contain the arcade, console, and handheld versions of MK1, MK2, MK3, MK3: Ultimate, and MK4. The Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection (see our preview here) will feature extras such as behind-the-scenes interviews and a kollection of extras and easter eggs. The Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection will be available later in 2025.
PlayStation’s Got Next
The first-ever fight stick made by PlayStation was revealed. Project Defiant, PlayStation’s first wireless fight stick which promises: “precise in-game response with ultra-low latency wireless and wired play options, along with a durable, ergonomic design that’s built for battle”.
Bloodstained Prequel
The Castlevania adjacent franchise gets a brand new game for the series, Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement (see our preview here). The Scarlet Engagement is a prequel to 2019’s Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night and follows the leader of the Black Wolves, Leo. Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement is set to release in 2026.
Digimon, Digital Monsters
Time Stranger, the next chapter of the Digimon Story Series, is releasing on October 3rd. You will be on a journey between both the digital and human worlds. Much like in previous games, you will be collecting, raising, and fighting Digimon.
Final Fantasy Tactics is Back
A newly remastered version of the strategy role-playing game is back in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles. The game can be played in a new enhanced version, which adds voice dialogue, an optimized and updated UI, and graphical improvements and quality of life features. The classic version brings in the original look of the game and adds the “renowned War Of The Lions” translation & the game comes with an autosave feature. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is available on the PlayStation 4 & 5 on September 9th, 2025.
Snake Eater
Konami offered us another look at Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater. The Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake teased more content that would be offered. The Ape Escape crossover makes an appearance in Delta. A little tease of Metal Gear Online was shown as a stinger at the end of the trailer. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is available on the PlayStation 5 on August 8th, 2025.
Shaken, Not Stirred
IO Interactive gave us the debut trailer for its new James Bond game: 007 First Light (see our preview here). The game will follow a young James Bond during his rookie years in MI6.
Let Your Inner Wolf Out
We got a new teaser trailer for Ghost of Yotei. Sony also revealed a Ghost of Yotei gameplay deep dive, occurring on a future State of Play set to air in July.
Baby’s Day Out
Devolver Digital brings you this original physics-based walking sim Baby Steps you tackle obstacles one step at a time. This comedic walking adventure comes to PlayStation 5 on September 8th, 2025.
Hirogami
Hirogami is a 3D platformer inspired by the ancient Japanese art of origami. Everything you encountered has been crafted to convey the physical, often fragile, natural world of paper, amidst a story interwoven with threads of willful Intrigue. Hirogami is set to release on the PlayStation 5 on September 3rd.
Pac-Man is on the Golf Course
Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots (see our preview here) brings in ten different courses. You can change the time of day and weather effects as you go on your golfing adventure. Pre-orders for the game have now begun. When you pre-order, you are given access to Pac-Man as a playable character. To hit the links. Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots is available on the PlayStation 5 on September 5th, 2025
Tides of Tomorrow
Tides of Tomorrow is a vibrant multiplayer story game where other players’ choices affect your story. You can also affect the outcome of someone else’s playthrough. Tides of Tomorrow will be available on February 24th, 2026, on the PlayStation 5.
Nioh 3
The third installment of Team Ninja’s Nioh returns in 2026 with Nioh 3. You can choose to play as a samurai or as a ninja. You don’t have to wait long to play. A demo is now available for the PlayStation 5.
Go Ninja, Go Ninja, Go
Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (see our preview here) will be mixing in the sweet sound of Blasphemous composer Sergio de Prado and bringing in guest composers Keiji Yamagishi, Ryuichi Niita, and Kaori Nakabai, who all contributed to the 8-bit Ninja Gaiden soundtracks. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound will be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on July 31st, 2025.
Astro Bot
Astro Bot adds 5 new challenge levels. Astro Bot adds characters from Ghost of Yotei and more DLC surprises. The Astro Bot Duel Sense returns later this year too.
Yo-ho, A Pirate’s Life for Me
Sea of Remnants is a pirate-themed free-to-play voyage RPG. Players will recruit crew, explore new routes, battle enemies in turn-based combat, build a unique island life, and carve the memory into the infinite tides.
Sword of Sea
A release date has been revealed for the next game from Giant Squid. Sword of the Sea comes out August 19th, 2025, and will be a part of the PlayStation Plus Catalog.
PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog Gets New Titles
The following games have been/will be added to the catalog soon:
- June 17th, 2025: Deus Ex (PS2)
- July 15th, 2025: Twisted Metal 3 & Twisted Metal 4 (PSX)
- Later This Summer: Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
Ain’t no Mountain High Enough
A mountain climbing adventure by the name of Carin arrives on November 5th. A demo was also released for it today.
VR Stuff
Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow was announced by Vertigo Games, in cooperation with Eidos-Montréal and Maze Theory, and is coming to PlayStation VR2, PC and Meta headsets this year.
Wrap It Up!
This was only the beginning in a week set to deliver us so many announcements. It was a strong showing for PlayStation, who have provided a great road map for the rest of 2025 and beyond. We look forward to the offerings & can’t wait to see what other announcements we get.