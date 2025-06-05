Lumines arises once again on PC, PlayStation and their VR platforms this Fall

Lumines was a tentpole for the PlayStation Portable launch, so it only made sense that the game’s latest entry Lumines Arise lead off the latest edition of Sony’s State of Play. Honestly the game’s mechanics are so solid, all you really need to do is add new skins and I can probably play the game forever.

However it looks like Enhance has taken the learnings they gained during the development of Tetris Effect and *ahem* enhanced the sensory bombardment in Lumines Arise. Arise is expected to offer over 30 stages and a new “Burst” Mechanic. The game will also feature VR headset support and god bless Enhance for always finding time to support VR.

The game is set for a Fall 2025 release, however attendees of Summer Game Fest Play Days will be able to get hands-on with the title. So expect impressions from your favorite outlets and streamers.

Lumines Arise will launch in Fall 2025 on PC, PS5 and the VR helmets on those platforms.

Lumines Arise Announce Trailer | PS5, Steam



Lumines Arise screens:

