Are you bad enough to beat the cyber wrestler in Beatdown City Survivors’ newest demo?

Are you ready to set foot in Beatdown City once more? The “New York”-ese burg from developer Nuchallenger’s Treachery in Beatdown City is back and unfortunately things haven’t exactly gotten better since ninjas kidnapped the president in 2020.

In fact the city is besieged with all sorts of ghoulish and mutant creatures and it’s up to the trio of Lisa, Brad and Bruce to use their fists to bring order back to these streets. Explore this hostile urban environment, rescue civilians…and perhaps convince them to defend their city. When the swarms become overwhelming, use weapons like pipes, planks, chairs, and even pigeons to keep these grotesque creatures at bay. Strengthen these said weapons and even combine them for some wild combinations that might make Dead Rising’s Chuck Greene nod with pride. The streets are also a weapon as pools of gasoline can be lit on fire, water can be used to freeze enemies in the tracks, but steer clear of toxic waste pools as they can end any good run in no time flat.

The demo will be available on Steam until June 15th and any progress you make in the demo will be retained in the full version of the game. Beatdown City Survivors is set to release on PC and the Xbox platform sometime in 2025.

Beatdown City Survivors – Times Square Mayhem Demo Trailer



