The Nintendo Switch 2 officially released as one lucky consumer gets their photo taken with Doug Bowser

I’m too old to stay awake past 9pm, but for those gamers with the fortitude to keep their eyes open beyond prime time, midnight launches are something they can attend in order to make them claim they were the first to secure “X”. X in this instance is Nintendo’s newest console, the Switch 2.

Last night eager fans in New York and San Francisco jockeyed for a spot in front of each city’s Nintendo store to be the first to get their hands on this much anticipated hardware, as well as its suite of games and accessories. In what is a tradition for any Nintendo launch event, one lucky fan made their purchase under the gaze of Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser.

Launching with the system is Mario Kart World, perhaps the most ambitious entry in the storied racing franchise, one that features an open world and heavy emphasis on online play. Other titles released include Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Street Fighter 6, and more! Members of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can even experience GameCube Classics such as Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II!

While today is a cause for celebration for some, Nintendo isn’t stopping as they will be hosting Switch 2 events at Best Buy where prospective Switch 2 owners can experience the gameplay of Mario Kart World. Also if you want your own private demo, My Nintendo members can enter the Nintendo Switch 2 Party with GameTruck Sweepstakes.

As our staff is procuring their own hardware and software, please look forward to our reviews and impressions of the system and its launch software. A new generation of Nintendo fun has just begun!