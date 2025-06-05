Digital Eclipse rises to the Khallenge to compile the Mortal Kombat series with Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Mortal Kombat 1’s time in the sun might be coming to an end, however Mortal Kombat fans have something new to look forward to…the past! Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have teamed with Digital Eclipse to announce Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection.

This compilation will feature arcade, home console and handheld titles from the iconic fighting game franchise. So this means in one compilation we’ll get the “sweaty” SNES edition of Mortal Kombat, the Genesis version of Mortal Kombat with the “Code of Honor” screen as well as all the arcade versions. Online play with rollback netcode will be enabled for the arcade and console versions of the games (Sorry, handheld warriors…hope someone comes up with a link cable patch).

Given Digital Eclipse is involved expect treasure trove of archival content as they have confirmed that they have spoken with series stalwarts like Ed Boon, John Tobias, Dan Forden, and John Vogel. The trailer even shows an ageless Keri Hoskins getting clipped by a clapboard…so we might get interviews and thoughts from the actors as well.

As of the current time the games which will be included are

Mortal Kombat – 1992 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear)

Mortal Kombat II – 1993 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X)

Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis)

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995 (Arcade, SNES)

Mortal Kombat 4 – 1997 (Arcade)

Mortal Kombat Advance – 2001 (Game Boy Advance)

Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance – 2002 (Game Boy Advance)

Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition – 2003 (Game Boy Advance)

Digital Eclipse has alluded to the fact that it is but a taste of what players can expect, giving folks hopes of getting the PS2 era games included. However, for those hoping for things like Mythologies, Special Forces…you should stop, because some things deserve to be in the dustbin of history…at least ask for something worth preserving like Shaolin Monks!

Frankly this kollection is a long time coming especially since Mortal Kombat’s “rival” Street Fighter has gotten plenty of compilations.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection will test your might on PC, the Switch, Xbox and PlayStation platforms in 2025.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection – Official Announcement Trailer



Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection screens: