IO Interactive shows off 007 First Light

It’s been a long, long time since IO Interactive first announced it was working on a new James Bond game back in 2020. Today, after five years of waiting — and a few days after announcing the game’s name, 007 First Light — IO finally showed off some of the game at Sony’s State of Play.

While the trailer is a little short on gameplay, from what we saw it seems clear that 007 First Light won’t just be Hitman with a James Bond skin. Rather, it will start the story in Bond’s early days as a spy in training, and it will feature the same kind of action that typifies a 007 movie. While we still have a year to go before the game releases in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2, by the looks of the trailer below, it’s clear that the game will be one to watch for.

007 First Light - Announcement Trailer

