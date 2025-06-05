Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound sees a demo debut at Steam Next Fest and a July 31st, 2025 release

Shinobi isn’t the only ninja making moves this summer as the Hayabusa Clan is also set to show their skills this year. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is likely the first volley as the 2D title from Dotemu and The Game Kitchen made their presence known at the latest State of Play program as a new trailer was dropped with a release date.

However PC ninjas will get the last laugh as the game will see a demo debut during the next Steam Next Fest which is set to take place next week. Players will be able to get a taste of the game and perhaps even get to their hands on both Kenji and his reluctant ally, the black spider clan’s kunoichi Kumori.

Another announcement for the title is related to the game’s soundtrack. While frequent The Game Kitchen collaborator Sergio de Prado will compose the majority of the score, we learned that Keiji Yamagishi, Ryuichi Niita and Kaori Nakabai, composers of the NES trilogy of Ninja Gaiden games have contributed tracks to Ragebound’s soundtrack.

Experience the rise of another ninja legend in the making as Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound tempers itself on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms on July 31st, 2025.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound screens:

NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound | Release Date Trailer



