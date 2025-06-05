Looks like Miriam’s taking a breather in Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement

There’s “surprises” and then there’s “SURPRISES”, that’s what I felt when a trailer dropped out of nowhere for a new Bloodstained title. It seems Koji Igarashi and team have been quietly toiling on this new title and felt that Sony’s latest State of Play program was the best place to reveal it.

This new title with the sub header The Scarlet Engagement takes place in the world of the first game, but focuses on a different time and characters. A demon lord named Elias is tormenting the citizens of 16th century England and it is up to the church’s mightiest warriors to traverse to the demon lord’s floating castle and end his incursions.

The shardbinders are nowhere to be seen as we get a glance at our new heroes Leonard Brandon and Alexander Kyteler. It looks like we’re gonna get touches of Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin’s dual protagonist system where you can control two characters alternately during your quest.

New to The Scarlet Engagement is a day/night cycle (best demonstrated in the trailer by a character changing the time by moving their hands like the hands of a clock). This mechanic will promise changes in the game’s massive map depending on when you are traversing it.

Return to the world of Bloodstained when The Scarlet Engagement occurs on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2026.

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement Announce Trailer [ESRB]



