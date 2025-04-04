Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 delayed due to Trump Tariffs

Welp, if you thought it was going to be difficult to get a Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day, or even get your pre-order in, or wasn’t too hot on the price point of the system or games, buckle up!

Nintendo has just informed us that pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in this region will NOT start April 9th, 2025 as reported just a few days ago. They will announce updated timing at some time in the near future, and who know, a price bump may also be in the cards. The launch of the system has not been moved… yet, but we’ll see.

Statement from Nintendo: Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.