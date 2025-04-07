Breakout Beyond review for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC

Platform: PS5

Also On: PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Switch, Atari VCS

Publisher: Atari

Developer: Choice Provisions

Medium: Digital

Players: 1-2

Online: Leaderboards

ESRB: E

From Choice Provisions, the great creators of the Bit.Trip Series comes a new(ish) take on the classic Atari game Breakout. Originally designed to be released for the fabled vapor ware known as the Intellivision Amico Console, this reimagining of the classic game has you taking on 72 levels of ball to wall action, complete with enough challenge, fun power-ups and sneaky easter eggs from the Atari era to keep you coming back for more.

The object of Breakout is very simple. You are a bat that can move from one side of the play field to the other, bouncing a ball at a multicolored wall blocking your path to freedom. The original game and past remakes always had the wall at the top of the screen while you remained at the bottom. Beyond changes things up by having you on the left side of the screen with the wall on the right, always closing in on you. By reflecting the ball back and forth, you carve a path to freedom and move on to the next wall. Complete all 72 levels, and you unlock an “Endless Mode” where the wall never stops and you simply go for the high score for posting on the online leaderboards or to challenge your friends to beat.

When you begin, you have access to a few powers that can help you get through each level. You have a speed up option that will make you bat move a bit faster, and a “focus” power that will slowdown time. You can use the focus anytime you want but this will decrease your score and your Combo meter the more and longer you use it, effecting your final score. As you progress, you’ll unlock new power-ups that will help you in the later levels. Powers such as Triple Balls, a laser gun that destroys bricks and a Time Stopper. These power-ups stay can help you beat the harder levels, but they can also fill you with a false sense of security that can ruin your run. For example, the laser can clear a large path, but you can end up missing the ball while you are shooting, causing you to lose the round.

The visuals here are very basic like the original game, but feature a nice neon glow and smooth animations. There isn’t really any more detail than that, but with a game like this you really don’t need much. Some of the levels will be set up to resemble classic Atari graphics, like the Dragon from Adventure and Yar from Yar’s Revenge which, to me at least, is an awesome extra. The music is subtitle, but fits the overall presentation quite well. It’s nothing you’ll want to listen on it’s own, but it’s nice while playing. They really took a simple concept and upgraded everything perfectly without overdoing everything.

Breakout Beyond is a fantastic remake of a timeless classic. Choice Provisions has done a remarkable job recreating the authentic look and feel of the original game while adding just enough new things to attract today’s gamers. I really enjoyed my time with this and i do believe you will as well, whether you are a classic gamer or looking for a decent challenge. This is one remake / reimagining of a classic game that I highly recommend and I hope that more are on the way!

Note: Atari provided us with a Breakout Beyond code for review purposes.

Score: 9