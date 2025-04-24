Nintendo eShop Update: MotoGP 25, Sunderfolk

The big headline for any Nintendo fan is that pre-orders for the Switch 2 are opening up across North America today. However, the original Switch will still be getting a steady supply of new games — at least for the next 6 weeks or so!
Admittedly, the quality of the new games is almost certainly not on par with some of the system’s best. Nonetheless, there are quite a few titles to check out, so keep reading for the full list!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Sunderfolk – Rediscover game night with the magic of Sunderfolk, a shared turn-based tactical RPG adventure where your mobile device becomes the controller* and your Nintendo Switch system becomes your guide to the Sunderlands. Up to four players can play in this couch co-op adventure using their own devices. Choose from one of six classes, including Arcanist, Bard, Berserker and more. Help improve your home village of Arden between missions by unlocking different local vendors and building relationships with other Sunderfolk to earn in-game rewards. Don’t forget to outfit your characters with new skills, weapons, trinkets and more before heading out on your next run! Sunderfolk is available now.
- Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online
- Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones – The kingdom of Renais lies shattered by a sudden invasion. Use cunning strategy to guide the royal heirs Eirika and Ephraim on their twin quest to rebuild their home. Take advantage of the terrain and the weapon in your hand, attacking enemies from afar using magic or up close with your sword. Each weapon has its own strength and weakness, so choose wisely when attacking your opponent – if a soldier perishes on the battlefield, they’re gone forever! Upgrade your troops to different classes, each with their own skills and weapons, and save the land from the forces of darkness. Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members**.
Nintendo Music:
- Chorale of Heroes – Engage in the audio journey of a Divine Dragon with the Fire Emblem Engage soundtrack, available now on Nintendo Music – the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks***. Experience tracks that evoke the world of the game, from the Somniel’s dulcet tones to the heart-pounding battle beats played across the continent of Elyos! Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- F-ZERO 99 1.6.0 Update – A new update for the F-ZERO 99 game** boosts onto the speedway! Race in newly added Ace League Mirror tracks, play Classic tracks added to the Ace League, unlock color variations for select machines and more. This patch also introduces the Mini World Tour event, where pilots will compete in seven consecutive races to compete for the top rank. Check it out when the first Mini World Tour starts on May 5!
- Creator’s Voice – Hogwarts Legacy – The next installment of the “Creator’s Voice” video series is here, featuring Hogwarts Legacy. Hear from the game makers as they dive into the development process and unveil how they brought the magic behind Hogwarts Legacy to life on the Nintendo Switch 2 system. You can watch the video here: https://youtu.be/ur6uDhYq8yU. For more information on the series, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/featured-games/creators-voice/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Last Chance to Save With the Partner Spotlight Sale! – Time is running out to save up to 50% on select Nintendo Switch games! From now until April 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, don’t miss your chance to save on a dazzling selection of hit digital games when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 9th Dawn Remake
- Adventures In Time & Space – Available April 29
- Aha! Spot the Change Brain Teaser
- Arcade Archives Tatakae! Big Fighter
- Atama
- Bee Flowers: Royal Garden
- Blazing Trail – Available April 30
- Bosorka – Available April 29
- Brain Challenge Spot the Real One!
- Brain Teaser! Spin & Build Castle
- Capy’s Quest – Available April 25
- Cats Visiting Historical Times
- Cave of Illusions
- Clash of Rivals
- Cooking Companions – Available April 29
- Deep Deep Deep Nightmare
- DOKAPON! Sword of Fury
- Dungeon Slide
- Escape game R00M03
- Gnomes and Knights – Available April 25
- JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Magic John & Totally RAD
- Kao The Kangaroo + Urban Trial Playground
- Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club TOKIMEKI Roadmap to Future
- Masters Bowling
- Monster Popper
- MotoGP25 – Available April 30
- Munchy Mammals
- Ogu and the Secret Forest – Available April 29
- Out of Moves
- Plot of the Druid
- Sakura Bunny Girls – Available April 25
- Seedsow Lullaby – Available April 30
- Silent Mist
- Sixtar Gate: STARGAZER
- Splatter Blocks – Available April 26
- Spot the Difference Detective
- Spot the Difference with Masterpieces
- Sprint for Survival
- Spy Guy Jigsaw Fun – Available April 25
- Sunseed Island – Available April 25
- Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics
- The Fairy’s Secret – Available April 25
- The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-
- The Safe Place
- Where’s That Person?
- Witching Stone – Available April 30
- 夢現しろっぷ – Dreamy Syrup –
