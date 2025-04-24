Nintendo eShop Update: MotoGP 25, Sunderfolk

The big headline for any Nintendo fan is that pre-orders for the Switch 2 are opening up across North America today. However, the original Switch will still be getting a steady supply of new games — at least for the next 6 weeks or so!

Admittedly, the quality of the new games is almost certainly not on par with some of the system’s best. Nonetheless, there are quite a few titles to check out, so keep reading for the full list!