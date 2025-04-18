Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders to begin on April 24th with console price unchanged, accessory price increase

The day many Nintendo fans in North America have been waiting for is here… the announcement of a pre-order date for the Nintendo Switch 2. Well it’s officially April 24th, 2025, and Nintendo at this time also confirmed that the console and bundle pricing will remain as announced at $449.99/$499.99, along with the games, including Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99).

What may be variable though is the Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, which Nintendo has revealed “will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2”. So those Switch 2 Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers, Camera and Dock will end up costing just a little bit more thanks to “market conditions” (aka Trump Tariffs).

From what we can see, these are up-to-date pricing, with certain accessories costing $50 more than before

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $84.99 (was $79.99)

Joy-Con 2 Pair – $94.99 (was $89.99)

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $39.99 (was $34.99)

Joy-Con 2 Strap – $13.99 (was $12.99)

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set – $24.99 (was $19.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $54.99 (was $49.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set – $119.99 (was $109.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.99 (was $34.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case – $84.99 (was $79.99)

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $34.99 (was $29.99)

Samsung microSD Express Card – 256GB for Nintendo Switch™ 2 – $59.99

Read on for the announcement below from Nintendo!

Retail pre-order for Nintendo Switch 2 will begin on April 24, 2025. At launch, the price for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will remain as announced on April 2 at $449.99, and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will remain as announced at $499.99. Pricing for both physical and digital versions of Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) will also remain unchanged at launch. However, Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions. Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions. Product and pricing information can be found at www.nintendo.com. We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our consumers may be experiencing. We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025.