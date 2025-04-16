Mario Kart World Direct for Nintendo Switch 2 scheduled for tomorrow

Get ready to start those engines Mario Kart fans and would-be Nintendo Switch 2 owners, Nintendo has scheduled an official Mario Kart World Direct for tomorrow, April 17th.

The event will take place bright and early at 6:00am PT / 9:00am ET and will run for about 15 minutes, and those interested can hit the official YouTube channel or alternatively watch it via the official mobile app.

Mario Kart World Direct 4.17.2025:



Mario Kart World Direct 4.17.2025

Watch this video on YouTube

Join us on April 17 at 6 a.m. PT to learn more about Mario Kart World for Nintendo Switch 2 in the Mario Kart World Direct. The livestream will be roughly 15 minutes. You can also watch the Mario Kart World Direct on your smart device via the Nintendo Today! app. Download for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.