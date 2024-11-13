Nintendo reveals Black Friday Deals that won’t require you to trample your fellow deal seekers!

It’s almost that time of the year when you gather the family to watch the parade, have some turkey, and scour the internet for savings as the tryptophan sets in and puts you into a stupor. Thankfully Nintendo’s offering deals that will last more force you to line up in the wee hours of the morning for some underwhelming doorbusters.

Starting on November 24th, you can save up to $20 on select Nintendo Switch titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Maker 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pikmin 4, the physical edition of Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby and the Forgotten Land , Super Mario Odyssey and Pikmin 1 + 2. If you’re looking for some digital savings, starting on November 19th you’ll find savings on various items on the Nintendo eShop.

Finally for those looking for some hardware, you can get a variety of Switch hardware such as Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, and the Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition with Bonus Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. If you’re looking to add some controllers to your collection, you can score the Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers or a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and save $20 dollars off its MSRP.

Nintendo is also teaming up with various retailers for in-store events where people can try out their recent releases. These events include:



From Nov. 16 – Nov. 17, participating Target locations will be hosting live demos of Super Mario Party Jamboree!

locations will be hosting live demos of Super Mario Party Jamboree! Enjoy Best Buy Family Fun Day on Dec. 7 with an opportunity to experience Mario & Luigi: Brothership, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Just Dance 2025.

on Dec. 7 with an opportunity to experience Mario & Luigi: Brothership, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Just Dance 2025. On Dec. 14, select GameStop locations will be hosting demos of Mario & Luigi: Brothership, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Just Dance 2025.

So whether you’re curious about or are ready to buy Nintendo products, the company has made it a lot easier to sample and a bit more cost effective to purchase its products.

