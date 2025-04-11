FragPunk gets a console release date along with crossplay and cross progression

FragPunk, NetEase Games’ stylish, free-to-play 5v5 hero shooter, is finally on the receiving end of a console release date announcement! As a result, the studio has announced some details for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X release and dropped off a new trailer too.

Those who may have started out on the PC version should be happy to know that the game will support crossplay AND cross progression across all platforms. Console players will also be blessed/cursed with features such as Aim Assist & Optimized Controls in order to provide more of a fair experience for those without access to a keyboard/mouse combo.

Either way, prepare for the April 29th, 2025 release date and add it to your wishlist(s) at the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store.

Check out the details and that console launch trailer below.

Console Launch Date Trailer | April 29th | FragPunk



Console Launch Date Trailer | April 29th | FragPunk

Watch this video on YouTube

FragPunk, the rule-breaking tactical 5v5 hero shooter renowned for its innovative Shard Card system, has officially announced its upcoming launch on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on April 29, 2025 (UTC). To celebrate this announcement, a high-octane trailer focused on console gameplay has been released today, offering an exciting glimpse into the game’s performance on consoles. After its launch on PC in March, FragPunk has quickly captivated players with its groundbreaking Shard Card System, intriguing strategic gameplay and dazzling art style, achieving a peak of over 110,000 concurrent players on Steam. Now, the game is ready to bring its signature blend of strategy and mayhem to console gamers. The upcoming release has been meticulously optimized for smooth controller gameplay, featuring enhanced visuals and a cross-progression system, ensuring an unparalleled gaming experience. To make up for the delayed console launch, FragPunk is offering substantial rewards for console players. This includes rewards gained through exclusive time-limited events from the start of Season 1 until April 29th, when the console version goes live. Players who purchased the Pioneer Bundle on console platforms will be eligible to claim additional gifts after the console launch. Console Launch Key Features to Expect: Crossplay and Cross Progression: The console version will feature both crossplay and cross-progression with the PC version, enabling players to enjoy FragPunk together across platforms. More detailed information about these cross-platform features will be shared ahead of launch.

The console version will feature both crossplay and cross-progression with the PC version, enabling players to enjoy FragPunk together across platforms. More detailed information about these cross-platform features will be shared ahead of launch. Aim Assist & Optimized Controls: To ensure balance and a smooth gameplay experience, the console version will include enhanced aim assist for controller players. This feature is designed to minimize the disparity between controller and keyboard/mouse input and provides an equally competitive environment for all players. With FragPunk’s console version just around the corner, be sure to add the game to your wishlist on the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store. Also, don’t forget to follow the game’s social media channels for the latest updates and news!