Thor and Jeff the Land Shark join the roster in Marvel Rivals’ closed beta

With two Doctor Dooms vying for control of the multiverse, heroes and villains will now team up to stop these deadly monarchs. At San Diego Comic Con the team at NetEase Games revealed new characters, members of the voice cast and story details.

While a close beta has been going on since July 23rd, Thor and the newly announced Jeff the Land Shark will be joining the selectable roster in the beta on July 27th. We all know what Thor can do, but I’m certainly curious what Jeff the Land Shack is capable of. So if you’re lucky enough to have gotten in make sure you check out these characters and clue me in as to how they play!

The Marvel rivals team also revealed that Shota Nakama, founder of the Video Games Orchestra and guitarist Godspeed are members of the music team. The Veteran voice cast will include Nolan North who will be portraying Rocket Raccoon, Mara Junot is Storm, Troy Baker is Loki, Yuri Lowenthal is reprise Spider-Man and Cassandra Lee Morris will add her bubbly voice to Galacta, the daughter of Galactus!

The Marvel Rivals Beta will run until August 5th and is available on PC, PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S with crossplay enabled. When the title is released it will be free to play.

No One Rivals Doom | Cinematic Trailer | Marvel Rivals



Jeff the Land Shark: Four-Legged Friend | Character Reveal Teaser | Marvel Rivals



