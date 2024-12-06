Witness Doom’s rise as Marvel Rivals launches worldwide

The day has finally come and NetEase Games and Marvel Games have finally launched their newest hero shooter Marvel Rivals. The lead up to the launch has been very much anticipated as the team slowly revealing the 33 heroes, the game’s trajectory post launch and their surprisingly consumer friendly monetization pathway.

The game’s inaugural season will be shorter than seasons moving forward, but it will not be any less jam packed with activities that will not only include in game activities but activity outside of the game. One such campaign will be done in conjunction with Twitch.tv. Players can link their game account and watch participating streamers to earn cosmetics and resources which can be utilized in game. Those who follow the game’s social media channels can also reap rewards such as a code to unlock gray and gold dual toned Iron Man: Armor Model 42 skin.

Will Marvel Rivals upend the hero shooter ecosystem? I guess we’ll find out in due time!

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Season 0: Dooms’ Rise Official Trailer | Marvel Rivals



