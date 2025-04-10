Blue Prince beckons you to enter the manor at Mt. Holly today on PC and consoles

While many feel an inheritance is a boon, others might feel it’s a burden. We’ll never know what Simon P. Jones feels as he is a silent protagonist, but get ready to experience his attempt to earn what is bequeathed to him in Blue Prince.

Developed by Dogubomb, this rogue-like immersive puzzle game will have you trying to reach the elusive 46th room of this ever changing manor. Pray that luck is on your side every time you turn a knob in that you will be provided room choices that will bring you deeper into the manor. Find ways to create permanent changes that will persist even after you call it the day. During the journey you might discover stories that weren’t told and other mysteries that need to be solved.

Blue Prince is one of those games that you could absolutely go it alone, but I think like the phenomenon that was Jonathan Blow’s The Witness, the experience can be enhanced if you have some folks to share notes or bounce ideas off of. The game will be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass and for PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium members, so hopefully this strategy would ensnare curious players who might not have given the title a chance otherwise.

The secrets of Mt. Holly are yours to discover as Blue Prince is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Blue Prince | Release Trailer



