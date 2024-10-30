Indie devs Vertex Zero has found a publisher for their cosmic horror Metroidvania title Silent Planet

Red Dune Games announced they are the official publisher of upcoming indie developer Vertex Zero’s Metroidvania-inspired game, Silent Planet.

Silent Planet is a title that I came across on social media feeds a week or so ago from mutual followers of the Canadian-based developers, and I fell in love with it at first glance. The development studio is made up of a husband and wife team that worked together previously, were both laid off, and took a leap of faith to fully invest their time in their debut title Silent Planet.

While the game is in early development, as you can see in the clip below, the game is coming along well and I cannot wait to see more. The stylish experience certainly looks like it’ll cater to fans of Super Metroid, Castlevania SOTN, Demon’s Crest and others.

See below for a formal description of the game with more details along with the trailer and screens.

Silent Planet – Elegy of a Dying World (alpha demo)



Silent Planet screens:



The story takes place in the year 2997. You play as Apranik. Your mission is to travel to the planet Thulcandra in search of a crucial item: the Angel’s Egg, a very ancient artifact believed to be the source of all life in the Universe. You journey through the claustrophobic corridors of a massive underground complex filled with the remnants of technological and biological horrors created by a now dead civilization. “Flesh and bones writhing and weaving into a turmoil of organic anarchy. And appendages propelling the aberration towards me, as it crawled on an onyx mucus-like substance which itself seemed to possess life on its own.” Features Deploy an arsenal of melee and ranged psychokinetic weapons to vanquish even the most merciless foe.

Deep and evocative narrative and lore.

A strong female protagonist based on the historical figure of Apranik.

Explore a massive underground complex, evoking feelings of solitude and loneliness one would expect while infiltrating a hostile alien planet alone.

Engaging gameplay systems fine-tuned to intensify exploration, immersion, and replay value.

Dynamic environments which can be influenced directly by the player’s actions.

Unearth artifacts containing the recorded chronicles of an ancient alien civilization. You can actually see a great video of the Developers pitching the game earlier in the year with a good amount of gameplay. More about the developer Vertex Zero at their site. https://vertexzerostudio.com/ More about the Publisher Red Dune Games: https://reddunesgames.com/