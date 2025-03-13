Check into The Cecil when it comes to PCs April 3rd, 2025



Genie Interactive Games and Wandering Wizard released a new trailer with the release date for their upcoming atmospheric horror title, The Cecil: The Journey Begins.

Starting on April 3rd 2025, players can wake up as John and navigate the halls and rooms of this eerie hotel as he searches for his companion, who has mysteriously vanished. It won’t be as easy as turning the knob and taking a gander, as puzzles and some terrifying creatures will seek to hinder your progress.

Will you reunite with Sarah and can you solve the mystery behind…The Cecil hotel?

The Cecil: The Journey Begins will welcome guests on April 3rd, 2025 exclusively on PC.

The Cecil: The Journey Begins screens:

The Cecil: The Journey Begins | Official Release Date Trailer



Eds Note/Disclaimer: GA’s own Benny Rose lends his voice talent to The Cecil, though we won’t spoil who or what that may be…