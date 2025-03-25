Eleven DJs will add new tracks to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves throughout 2025

Is that what Saudi ownership can afford you? Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves certainly has a lot of collaborations announced before the game has hit store shelves. Getting some characters from Street Fighter as post launch content, a teased, but unrevealed as of now team up with Christiano Ronaldo and now the revelation that the game will be working with Salvatore Ganacci and 10 other well known DJs for extra tracks inspired by the title.

These tracks are set to be released in-game throughout the 2025 with the first track set to release on the day of the City of the Wolves’ launch date April 24th, 2025. These songs will also be available on streaming platforms worldwide if fighting games aren’t your thing. SNK also released the game’s theme song “Chain Reaction” online a week ago and if this song is an indicator of the quality of the music of the game, we’re gonna have a good time audibly when this game drops.

Speaking of a good time, the game’s second Open Beta is set to kick off this Thursday, March 27th to Monday, March 31st. This time around, players will be able to give Tizoc, the crimson avian masked grappler who may or may not moonlight as a dinosaur and for those who want to spend time in the lab rather than face all challengers, the offline training mode will be available…no hacking required!

If you want to learn more about the DJs who will be contributing to this collaboration or see the release schedule check out the REV IT UP: Unleash the Music website.

Will Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves announce any more collaborations or crossovers before its April 24th, 2025 release on PC, Xbox and PlayStation? Only time will tell!

FATAL FURY: CotW DJ Collaboration | Announcement Trailer



