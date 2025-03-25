Goat Simulator devs announce Goat Direct showcase for April 1st



Today, Coffee Stain North announced the inaugural ‘Goat Direct’, a brand new showcase set to reveal a plethora of exciting announcements from the Goat Simulator franchise for 2025! Taking place on April 1st, the anniversary of the original Goat Simulator game’s launch, the ‘Goat Direct’ will feature World Premiere reveals for the likes of Goat Simulator 3, alongside a number of announcements from Coffee Stain North’s partners – including an update on the previously revealed Goat Simulator: The Card Game, as well as lots more top secret news! The ‘Goat Direct’ showcase will go live on April 1st at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 07:00 PDT / 10:00 EDT, and goat-lovers of all ages will be able to catch the video on the Goat Simulator YouTube channel. Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North, said: “Come one, come all to the grand finale of Goat Simulator’s anniversary year! 2024 will always be the ‘Year of the Goat’ in our hearts, but we can’t wait to celebrate even more exciting revelations coming in 2025. We do realise that announcing lots of new things on April Fools day isn’t always the best of ideas, but we think we’ve truly outdone ourselves this year, so please believe us and tune in to ‘Goat Direct’!” This showcase comes at the end of the Goat Simulator franchise’s 10th anniversary celebrations, which kicked off on April 1st last year with the Anniversary Update, and saw the original Goat Simulator NPCs make their way to Goat Simulator 3. Pilgor’s birthday celebrations continued with the launch of the game’s first major DLC, the Multiverse of Nonsense, new platform releases, gear packs, and the release of the ‘new’ and ‘improved’ Goat Simulator: Remastered. ‘Goat Direct’ will go live just a few short hours ahead of ‘April Fools! Goat Simulator 3 on Twitch Rivals’, which will see four teams of creators battle in a series of wacky minigames to become the true G.O.A.T. – tune into the Twitch Rivals channel at 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 14:00 PDT / 17:00 EDT on April 1st to catch the action! For more information on all things Goat, head to the official Goat Simulator 3 website and join the official Goat Simulator Discord server.