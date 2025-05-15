Times Square, Boxing Matches, WrestleMania, the side of buses in numerous major metropolitan areas, Mega64’s YouTube channel these are some of the places that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has reared its head during the lead up to the game’s launch on April 24th 2025. However, just because the game is out in the wild, the promotion train won’t stop as Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will seek our potential players in a free to play racing game?

Faaast Penguin is a free to play racing featuring, well…penguins. The title is available on PC and consoles, but also offers cross-platform play. If you’ve wanted to see what Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui and the scrappy citizens of Southtown may look as flightless birds you will definitely want to log onto the game starting on June 11th. In addition to costumes this collaboration promises “a special challenge event and customizable finisher effects.” However the team has also clarified that while Cristiano Ronaldo and Salvatore Ganacci are part of the base roster of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, the two will not be part of this collaboration. More details will be revealed as we march towards the event’s start date.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is a pretty good game that’s available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Faaast Penguin is free to play and available on PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.