Capcom will detail the 1st Title Update for Monster Hunter Wilds tomorrow morning

Monster Hunter Wilds has been out for nearly a month and it seems like Capcom is ready to open the curtain to show fans what’s coming next for their immensely popular action role-playing game.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 Digital Showcase will air exclusively on the game’s Twitch and YouTube Channel tomorrow March 25th at 10 am EST/7 am PST and is expected to detail the game’s 1st free title update which will include returning monsters like Mizutsune, new challenges as well as a new gathering hub.

If you still haven’t experienced the latest Monster Hunter title, fret not as our very own Braden Czerwinski spent plenty of time living the life of a guild member and had nothing but glowing things to say about the title. It’s safe to assume he’ll be catching tomorrow’s digital showcase to see what new things will be coming to the forbidden lands.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase | March 2025



