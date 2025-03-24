More than Meets the Eye…and soft to the touch as TeeTurtle’s Transformers reversible plushies roll out exclusively at Walmart

If you’ve attended a convention or two you’ve surely crossed paths with TeeTurtle. The company creates and sells t-shirts of usually cutesy looking animals with some sort of tagline. What I never knew was the company is quite adept at signing and creating licensed products as evident by the fact that they will be releasing reversible plushies of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee at Walmart.

The company’s line of Reversible Plushies have been around and has been applied to licenses like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Avatar the Last Airbender, syncing up with the Transformers Brand seems like a no brainer. The transformation is simple and it’s the perfect gift for the young Transformers fans in your life, because I will not give my Masterpiece toys or Robosen Optimus Prime, I don’t care how careful you say you will be!

Each plush will retail for roughly than 10 dollars and should be hitting Walmart shelves nationwide starting today.

TeeTurtle’s Transformers reversible plushies