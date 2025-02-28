Prepare yourself for an expedition into the Forbidden Lands with this new Monster Hunter Wilds story trailer

Ahead of the launch of the latest entry in the massively popular Monster Hunter franchise, publisher Capcom released a new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Set is a brand new realm, you’re part of an expedition into the “Forbidden Lands” after discovering a child near this region that was thought to be uninhabited. What will you and your crew find and will you reunite this child, Nata, with their tribe?

Anticipation for this title has been through the roof and there’s even reports that a retailer offering PS5 hardware rental for cheap to accommodate players who want to step into the forbidden lands. Our very own Braden Czerwinski has experienced what the title has to offer and shared his thoughts in a review linked here. So are you ready to set out into the Wilds tomorrow?

Monster Hunter Wilds explores the uncharted regions when it arrives on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 on February 28th, 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds – Proof of a Hero Trailer



Monster Hunter Wilds - Proof of a Hero Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube