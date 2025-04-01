Monster Hunter Wilds sells over 10 million units in less than a month of release!

We’ve always known Monster Hunter is popular and today Capcom revealed how popular it is as the publisher announced the latest entry in their action role playing franchise has sold 10 million copies worldwide.

Since February 28th Monster Hunter Wilds has tasked prospective hunters to journey into the Forbidden Lands in order to aid a lost boy with his tribe. Along the way you’ll hunt and gather supplies to build and fortify equipment which will ensure your survival in these unexplored regions.

Wilds introduces new mechanics and systems that will test meddle as a hunter and offers cross platform play, finally allowing the opportunity to hunt together regardless of what platform you own the game on. Completing the game is not the end as Capcom is in the process of preparing two free title updates to expand gameplay. The first will launch this Friday and the second will be available sometime during the Summer.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.