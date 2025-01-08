The New York Videogame Critics Circle reveal the nominees for their New York Game Awards

While The Game Awards and the BAFTAs seem to suck the air out of the video game awards space, there are plenty of other organizations out there providing recognition to excellence in video games. One hyper local organization is the New York Videogame Critics Circle, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization composed of members of the games media field who work with New York City youths to provide them the skills and opportunity to break into the gaming field.

The group utilizes the New York Game Awards to help fund the non-profit’s programs as well as to honor achievements in the field of gaming for the calendar year. In the program’s 14 years of existence, they have given out awards to titles such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, God of War and honored creators & executives such as Richard Garriott, Todd Howard and Reggie Fils-Aimé (who will be hosting the 2025 awards ceremony). The categories have a “New York” flavor to them, but the games don’t have to have any concrete ties to the city to be considered.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle aired a nomination special on January 7th which was read by Hannah Telle (voice actor, Max from Life is Strange: Double Exposure) and Logan Cunningham (voice actor, Hades from Hades II). We learned the games that are up for awards include Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Balatro, Astrobot and even some titles which didn’t quite get love at other award ceremonies like Tales of Kenzera: ZAU and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake will be the recipient of the Andrew Yoon Legend Award, which acts as a “Lifetime Achievement” award. We’ll find out who the winners are on January 21st when the 2025 New York Game Awards will take place at the SVA Theatre in New York City. If you want to watch in person tickets are available via Eventbrite and if you can’t make it in person you can co-stream the event to signal boost the group’s event and their programs here.

As someone who has attended the awards in person, I certainly believe it is something worth experiencing, especially if you would like to mingle with some of the people who create the games that you love and enjoy.

The nominees for the 14th Annual New York Game Awards are: Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year Balatro

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Astro Bot

UFO 50

1000xResist

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Metaphor: ReFantazio

EA Sports College Football 25 Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Balatro

I Am Your Beast

UFO 50

1000xResist

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Neva Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game Harold Halibut

Metaphor: ReFantazio

1000xResist

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Phoenix Springs

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Statue of Liberty Award for Best World Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Astro Bot

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Heart of Chornobyl Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Astro Bot

Arco

Black Myth Wukong

1000xResist Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game Abubakar Salim as Zao, Zuberi and Griot Echo in Tales of Kenzara: ZAO

John Eric Bentley as Barret in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Hannah Telle as Max Caulfield in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Melina Juergens as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Humberly González as Kay in Star Wars Outlaws Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game Thrasher

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Umurangi Generation VR

Skydance’s Behemoth

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire

Shattered Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game Astro Bot

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Little Kitty, Big City

Sonic X Shadow Generations

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Ex Astris

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered

Silent Hill 2

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Age of Mythology: Retold

Persona 3: Reload Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem Ultros

Vampire Therapist

Mouthwashing

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Mars After Midnight

Starstruck: Hands of Time NYC GWB Award for Best DLC Alan Wake II: Night Springs and The Lake House

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Mask of Darkness

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Remnant 2: The Dark Horizon

Splatoon 3: Side Order

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism Duncan Fyfe

Alexis Ong

Grant Stoner

Mason Andrew Hamberlin

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley