Act III of Destiny 2: Revenant is now available



As Bungie looks towards the future of Destiny for 2025 in the upcoming Codename: Frontiers, the studio has released the 3rd act for the current Destiny 2: Revenant expansion for loyal Guardians to jump into.

So what kind of fun awaits in Act II? Well there’s a dahs of new story content, alongside a new Exotic mission, two new Legendary weapons, five new artifact mods, new rewards and more.

Check out the Act III trailer and some screens/gear shots below along with a big more info for the new content drop.

Destiny 2: Revenant | Act III Trailer:



Destiny 2: Revenant | Act III Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Destiny 2: Revenant | Act III screens/gear:

Today, Bungie launched Act III of Destiny 2: Revenant in which Guardians will jump into the new Exotic Mission, Kell’s Fall, and obtain the new vampiric themed Exotic Void slug Shotgun, Slayer’s Fang. Guardians will enter Fikrul’s hideout, take on notorious undead Scorn, and play some haunting melodies. Physical collectors and fans of the Slayer’s Fang Exotic Shotgun design can look forward to the new Exotic Armory Collection: Slayer’s Fang display. Players who complete Kell’s Fall and obtain Slayer’s Fang in game by May 5, 2025, at 9:59 AM PDT will earn the Bungie Rewards offer to purchase this Exotic Weapon display from the Bungie Store for a limited time. Act III of Revenant also introduces two new Legendary weapons, Red Tape, a Stasis Scout Rifle, and Heretic’s Fervor, a Stasis Rocket Launcher. Also, five new artifact mods are added to the pool to enhance Void builds, boost grenade efficiency, and more. Players can jump into Act III of Destiny 2: Revenant today and catch up on the full story of Revenant before Heresy launches on February 4.