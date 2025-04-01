Mega Ran’s tribute track to Sam Lake now available on major streaming platforms

He might be known to the people as the coffee loving face of Remedy Entertainment, but to me Sam Lake will always be the constipated face of Max Payne. With nearly 30 years in the video game business and being part of a company that brought us iconic experiences like the Alan Wake games and Control, it’s probably time that Sam starts collecting lifetime achievement awards. Well the first group to hand him such an illustrious honor was none other than the New York Video Game Critics Circle at the organization’s latest New York Game Awards that took place this January. In addition to the award, Lake was serenaded by Teacher/Rapper/Hero Mega Ran in a song named after the Finnish game maker.

Now you can enjoy the track at the highest fidelity as Mega Ran and his label Random Beats has made the single available to listen on all major streaming platforms. However if you choose to purchase the song, know that you will be contributing to the New York Video Game Critics Circle as Mega Ran has pledged 50% of all sales and proceeds to the track to the non-profit which helps New York City youths through mentoring and internships in the video games industry.

If you’re one of those folks who only feels live music is superior to studio versions and wish you were present when Mega Ran first debuted the single at the award show, fret not. The rapper is currently on tour with Magic Sword and Starbenders as part of the Magic Sword: Year of the Sword Tour where you could hear Sam Lake perform live…if you shout loud enough.

Sam Lake can be heard or purchased at the services linked here.