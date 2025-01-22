Astro Bot takes a bite out of the Big Apple as it wins the top honors at the 2025 New York Game Awards

The 2025 New York Game Awards took place last night and it seems like 2024 was Team Asobi’s year as their platformer Astro Bot won 3 awards including the biggest prize of the night, Best Game of the Year. Other winners include titles which saw a lot of appearances at other publications and outlets’ end of year lists include Metaphor: ReFantazio, Silent Hill 2, and Metaphor: ReFanazio.
The New York Videogame Critics Circle also gave out an award recognizing excellence in Games Journalism which went to Simone De Rochefort and Clayton Ashley of Polygon and honored Remedy’s Sam Lake with their Andrew Yoon Legend Award, which is the awards’ equivalent of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Hosted by the trio of Reggie Fils-Aimé, Sherri L. Smith and Harold Goldberg, you can catch the replay of the awards which includes a performance from Mega Ran via the video embedded below.
The 14th Annual The New York Game Awards
The 14th Annual New York Game Awards Winners:
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
Astro Bot
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
UFO 50
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
Astro Bot
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
Astro Bot
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
Zenless Zone Zero
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
Silent Hill 2
Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem
Mouthwashing
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism
Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley
Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient
Sam Lake