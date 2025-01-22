Astro Bot takes a bite out of the Big Apple as it wins the top honors at the 2025 New York Game Awards

The 2025 New York Game Awards took place last night and it seems like 2024 was Team Asobi’s year as their platformer Astro Bot won 3 awards including the biggest prize of the night, Best Game of the Year. Other winners include titles which saw a lot of appearances at other publications and outlets’ end of year lists include Metaphor: ReFantazio, Silent Hill 2, and Metaphor: ReFanazio.

The New York Videogame Critics Circle also gave out an award recognizing excellence in Games Journalism which went to Simone De Rochefort and Clayton Ashley of Polygon and honored Remedy’s Sam Lake with their Andrew Yoon Legend Award, which is the awards’ equivalent of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hosted by the trio of Reggie Fils-Aimé, Sherri L. Smith and Harold Goldberg, you can catch the replay of the awards which includes a performance from Mega Ran via the video embedded below.

The 14th Annual The New York Game Awards



The 14th Annual New York Game Awards Winners: Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Astro Bot Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

UFO 50 Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

Metaphor: ReFantazio Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Astro Bot Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Batman: Arkham Shadow Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Astro Bot A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Zenless Zone Zero Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Silent Hill 2 Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

Mouthwashing NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient

Sam Lake