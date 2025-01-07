The Last Of Us Season 2 to debut April 2025, check out the teaser right now

Presented without much commentary, Sony and HBO dropped the release month and the first official teaser trailer for The Last Of Us Season 2.

Following up after the events of the first series season and PlayStation game, season 2 will take on at least part of The Last of Us Part II when it debuts on HBO and Max in April 2025 (exact day TBA).

For now check out a bit of what to expect for the return of the much anticipated series!

The Last Of Us Season 2 | April 2025 | Max:



