Acer unveils specs, pricing, and release window for Nitro Blaze handheld PCs

A couple of months ago, Acer announced they were jumping into the handheld PC fray with the Nitro Blaze 7, a 7-inch Windows-based handheld that sounded similar to the offerings we already had from ASUS and Lenovo. It’s been a few months since we had any further news, but today ahead of CES 2025, Acer gave us a little more insight into what they’re offering, and it’s big.

Like, literally — the Nitro Blaze is now huge. The 7-inch model seems to have been replaced by a pair of different models, the Nitro Blaze 8 and the Nitro Blaze 11, which will clock in at 8- and 11-inches, respectively.

The specs inside are largely the same as they were in the September announcement, with both models offering featuring AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processors, 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and up to 2 TB of storage. They’ll also come with three months of PC Game Pass, allowing you access to games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. No word yet on an exact release date, but both the Nitro Blaze 8 and the Nitro Blaze 11 are scheduled for release sometime in the spring, with the pricing starting at $899 for the 8-inch model and $1,099 if you want to spring for the 11-incher.

That wasn’t all that Acer announced, though. They also unveiled the Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller, a foldable controller for phones. It, too, will be available at some point in the spring, starting at $69.99.

We’ll hopefully see more of all three devices in action as we get closer to the release date — which, if nothing else, will answer the question of how comfortable it will be to carry around a laptop-sized handheld PC that, according to PCMag, weighs in at well over two pounds. For comparison, the Steam Deck is a little under 1.5 pounds, and the 8.8-inch Lenovo Legion Go is about 1.9 pounds.

See below for screenshots of all three devices and the official info from Acer!

