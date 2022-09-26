The Last of Us series gets an official teaser

HBO today revealed a fresh new official teaser for their upcoming The Last of Us series which is set to hit HBO Max sometime in 2023.
Starring Pedro Pascal (as Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), Nick Offerman (Bill) and others the series is looking pretty awesome based on the trailer so far. The characters, setting and the overall atmosphere and tension seems to be what we would expect from an adaptation of the award-winning PlayStation series.
Check it out below, and stay tuned for more.
The Last of Us | Official Teaser | HBO Max:
Save who you can save. The HBO Original series #TheLastOfUs is coming in 2023 to HBOMax.