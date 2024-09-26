The Last of Us Season 2 on Max official teaser is live

Happy The Last of Us Day for whomever is celebrating! To officially mark the event, Sony, Naughty Dog and Max have dropped the official teaser trailer for season 2 of the The Last of Us series. But wait, there’s more. Sony has some other things lined up as well, including adding The Last of Us Part 1 to the PlayStation Plus game catalog, deals on gear, a new PlayStation Stars Campaign, The Last of Us themed PS Plus avatars, and more. make sure to check out the details for that over at the official PlayStation Blog.

Otherwise have a look at the season 2 teaser, and stay tuned for more as the 2025 debut draws near.

The Last of Us Season 2 | The Last of Us Day Official Teaser | Max:



The Last of Us Season 2 | The Last of Us Day Official Teaser | Max

Watch this video on YouTube

Season II. The HBO Original Series #TheLastOfUs returns in 2025 on ‪@StreamOnMax‬ #tlouday