Take on V.I.L.E. as Carmen Sandiego when the heroic thief arrives on consoles this March

Back in my day (yes, I’m old…), Carmen Sandiego was a villainous thief who plundered landmarks around the world, but it seems in 2021, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt with the assistance WildBrain re-introduced the character to the world as a robin hood-like figure who actively thwarts the machinations of V.I.L.E. while keeping one step ahead of the A.C.M.E. the law enforcement agency sworn to bring her to justice. The series airs exclusively on Netflix and has seen 4 seasons on the streaming service since it’s introduction 3 years ago.

Soon fans of this iteration of the character can experience her adventures in video game form when Carmen Sandiego debuts (official site here) on the Netflix Games service via mobile devices. For console gamers you will have to wait a bit longer as the home port will arrive on March 4th. The game will be available digitally with a standard and deluxe versions. Where the deluxe edition will include a special caper, 2 costumes for Carmen, a digital art book and soundtrack. For those who absolutely need something to put on a shelf a “40th Anniversary Physical Edition” for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 will be available from retailers everywhere and will include the contents of the deluxe edition, a map, sticker sheet and a special slipcase.

As a fan of the original Carmen Sandiego game I’m certainly intrigued to see how the old series’ mechanics will coexist with the modern gameplay that is displayed in the trailers which have been released. Nonetheless I might need to boot up Netflix and see what this new animated series is all about.

Carmen Sandiego will arrive on Netflix Games app on Android and iOS on January 28th 2025, and digitally on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platform on March 4th 2025.

Carmen Sandiego screens, art, packshot:

Carmen Sandiego | Pre-Order Trailer | Available March 4th



