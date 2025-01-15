Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition gets a second season as players can vie for a $255,000 pot

Modern fighting games use multiple tactics to ensure the title stays in the public eye and one such is the year long tournament series. Mortal Kombat is no stranger to the concept as it incorporates the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition. After a successful first year that culminated with Dominique “SonicFox” McLean winning it all at Final Kombat 2024, WB Games and NetherRealm Studios are looking to another year of the tournament series with their announcement of Season 2 of the Mortal Kombat Pro Kompetition.

Players will compete in both in-person around the globe and online tourneys to earn one of the twenty spots to appear at the next Final Kombat. These kombatants will then fight for a prize pool of $255,000 USD. Those interested in learning more about this tournament’s format and the various in person events can visit the series’ website linked here. Will there be a kombatant strong enough to dethrone SonicFox or will he add to his legend with another victory? I guess we’ll find out as we look forward to another season of the Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

